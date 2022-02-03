US Markets

Science fiction epic 'Dune' leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods

Contributor
Marie-Louise Gumuchian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOM NICHOLSON

Science fiction epic "Dune", a mammoth adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, led nominations for the British Academy Film Awards on Thursday, securing 11 nods.

Adds details

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Science fiction epic "Dune", a mammoth adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, led nominations for the British Academy Film Awards on Thursday, securing 11 nods.

Dark Western "The Power of the Dog" and black and white drama "Belfast" followed, with eight and six nominations respectively.

James Bond movie "No Time to Die", a remake of "West Side Story" and coming-of-age tale "Licorice Pizza" each got five nominations.

Known as the BAFTAs (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), Britain’s top movie honours will take place on March 13.

"This year's nominations showcase a remarkable range of creative work in-front of and behind the camera," BAFTA Chair Krishnendu Majumdar said in a statement.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Janet Lawrence and Jon Boyle)

((Marie-Louise.Gumuchian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular