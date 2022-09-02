Markets

Science Based Targets Initiative Approves Saint-Gobain's CO2 Emission Reduction Target

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, French building materials firm Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) announced Friday that the Science Based Targets initiative has approved its greenhouse gas emission reduction targets as consistent with the organization's new net zero standard and the Paris Climate Agreement.

Saint-Gobain is the first company in its sector worldwide to receive this approval since the introduction of the new standard at the end of last year.

This validation of the Group's long-term commitments to achieve net zero CO2 emissions, both direct and indirect, along its entire value chain by 2050 allows it to further refine its roadmap towards carbon neutrality.

It will entail a reduction in CO2 emissions of at least 90% in the three scopes by 2050, with additional sequestration projects planned for residual emissions.

Saint-Gobain's commitments to reduce in absolute terms by 2030 from 2017 its direct and indirect CO2 emissions (scopes 1 and 2) by 33% and its scope 3 emissions, mainly linked to purchasing and transport, by 16% by 2030 was already validated in November 2020 by the SBTi.

