Science Applications (SAIC) Soars as Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

Science Applications International Corporation SAIC stock rallied 3.2% on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised the revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal 2023.

Science Applications reported adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68. However, the bottom line decreased 11% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.97 per share.

Revenues of $1.83 billion outpaced the consensus mark of $1.82 billion but declined $5 million from the year-ago quarter. The decline was primarily due to one less working day compared to the prior-year period, contract completions, lower net favorable changes in contract estimates and higher accelerated amortization on certain off-market liability contracts during the prior-year period.

The aforementioned negative factors, however, were partially offset by contributions from the newly acquired Halfaker & Associates business and the ramp-up of new and existing contracts. Adjusting for the impact of acquired revenues, the metric moved down 1.8%. The Halfaker & Associates business contributed approximately $30 million to total revenues.

Science Applications International Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Science Applications International Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Science Applications International Corporation Quote

Quarter in Detail

Net bookings for the fiscal second quarter were $2.1 billion, reflecting a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1. SAIC’s estimated backlog of signed business deals was $24.3 billion, of which $3.6 billion was funded.

The non-GAAP operating income declined 15% year over year to $125 million. The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 120 basis points to 6.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 10% year over year to $166 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 9.1% from 10.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Details

Science Applications ended the fiscal second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $99 million, up from the prior quarter’s $56 million. As of Jul 29, 2022, its long-term debt (net of the current portion) was $2.46 billion.

The company generated operating and free cash flows of $141 million and $74 million, respectively, in the second quarter.

In the fiscal second quarter, Science Applications paid out $20 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $62 million.

Science Applications announced that its board of directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of 37 cents per share, payable on Oct 28, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Oct 14, 2022.

Raised Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Buoyed by the stronger-than-expected second-quarter performance, Science Applications raised its revenue and earnings guidance range for fiscal 2023. The company now anticipates revenues between $7.50 billion and $7.55 billion for fiscal 2023, up from the previously forecast range of $7.43-$7.55 billion. The company now expects adjusted earnings in the band of $7.00-$7.20 per share instead of the earlier projection in the range of $6.90-$7.20.

Management still expects free cash flow to come between $500 million and $530 million for fiscal 2023.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Science Applications carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SAIC have increased 12.5% year to date (YTD).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Clearfield CLFD, Silicon Laboratories SLAB and Taiwan Semiconductor TSM. While Clearfield and Silicon Laboratories each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Taiwan Semiconductor carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Clearfield's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 10 cents to 80 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved 36 cents north to $3.13 per share in the past 60 days.

Clearfield’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 33.9%. Shares of CLFD have soared 22.9% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Silicon Laboratories’ third-quarter 2022 earnings has increased 36.1% to $1.13 per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 20.5% up to $4.41 per share in the past 60 days.

Silicon Laboratories’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 63.6%. Shares of SLAB have decreased 42.7% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor's third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised a penny southward to $1.69 per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved 37 cents north to $6.30 per share in the past 60 days.

TSM's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.9%. Shares of the company have decreased 32.1% YTD.



Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (SLAB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.