Science Applications (SAIC) Secures Navy Contract Worth $163M

Science Applications SAIC recently secured a $163-million contract from the U.S. Navy. Per the deal, the company will support the designing, development, integration, modernization, sustainment and life cycle support of shore networks, network components and network service solutions for the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific Shore Networks Branch in San Diego, CA.

Science Applications revealed that the contract requires it to maintain Naval Enterprise Networks for all shore-based U.S. Navy commands and personnel critical to the Navy’s day-to-day operations. Additionally, the company will also support the command and control of U.S. Navy units deployed by operational commanders.

Science Applications is benefiting from the continued flow of high-value contracts. The record level of awards reflects its disciplined business-development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. As of Apr 29, 2021, the company’s total contract backlog was $24.1 billion.

Science Applications is focused on the federal government marketplace and capturing more market share. The government as a big client lends stability to the business and moderates fluctuation in revenues.

Science Applications intends to drive operational excellence by intensively focusing on its organic and inorganic growth strategy and strengthening existing customer relations while building newer ones. Higher spending, as proposed in the latest federal government budget, is anticipated to accelerate the pace of contract awards, which, in turn, will be beneficial for SAIC’s top-line growth.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Science Applications reported revenues of $2 billion, witnessing a 6% surge from the year-ago quarter. This was mainly driven by contributions from the newly acquired Halfaker business and the ramp-up of new and existing contracts.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SAIC’s second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.82 billion, suggesting a year-over-year fall of 0.83%.

