Science Applications (SAIC) Secures $120M US Navy Contract

Science Applications International SAIC recently received a $120-million firm-fixed-price prime contract from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Keyport. Per the contract, Science Applications will support NUWC with its powerful mission engineering and integration capabilities to develop, test and deploy MK48 heavyweight torpedo fuel tanks for Navy and foreign military sales customers. The contract has an 18-month performance period.



Notably, the company already handles testing and production of MK48 Mod 7 heavyweight torpedo afterbody/tailcone sections and MK54 lightweight torpedoes for the NUWC Division Newport.

Contract Wins & Customer Satisfaction Fuel Growth

The continued flow of high-value contracts is fueling growth of Science Applications. An impressive number of awards reflects its disciplined approach to business development, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. Notably, as of Oct 31, 2020, the company’s total contract backlog was $22.6 billion.



Notably, the government is a big client of the company, which is a positive, as it lends stability to the business and moderates fluctuation in revenues. Although the government generally has a lengthy approval process, the projects keep earning money for several years after their approvals.



Notably, Science Applications has been reportedly awarded $2.8 billion in national security contracts for fiscal 2020. Earlier this month, the company received a contract worth $830 million from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Aviation & Missile Center, Software, Simulation, Systems Engineering and Integration Directorate. Per the contract, it will provide hardware-in-the-loop aviation systems engineering services to the awarder.



Besides, last month, the company was placed 6th in the World’s Most Admired Companies within the Information Technology Services category, by FORTUNE Magazine.

Bright Prospects Amid Competition

Despite its high customer satisfaction, competition from CACI International CACI in the IT services space poses a concern. CACI continues to win high-value contracts and received contracts worth $2.1 billion during its second-quarter fiscal 2021.



In the IT services industry, Science Applications also steadily competes with IBM IBM and Accenture ACN, which are among the top IT service providers in the world.



Nonetheless, we believe that Science Applications is a strong contender in this space, given its steady contract wins, which are supporting the business perennially.



