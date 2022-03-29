Science Applications (SAIC) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

Science Applications SAIC reported strong fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18. The bottom line decreased 10.2% year over year.



Revenues increased 4% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $1.8 billion, outpacing the consensus mark of $1.77 billion. The top line was primarily driven by contributions from the newly acquired Halfaker business and the ramp-up of new and existing contracts. Adjusting for the impact of acquired revenues, the metric moved up 1.4%.

Quarter in Detail

Net bookings for the fiscal fourth quarter were $2.2 billion, reflecting a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2. Science Applications’ estimated backlog of signed business deals was $24.1 billion, of which $3.5 billion was funded.



Non-GAAP operating income declined 2.8% year over year to $106 million. Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 40 basis points (bps) to 5.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8.2% year over year to $146 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 8.2%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Details

Science Applications ended the fiscal fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $106 million, down from the prior quarter’s $148 million. As of Jan 2, 2022, its long-term debt (net of current portion) was $2.37 billion.



The company generated operating cash flows of $103 million in the fourth quarter and $518 million in fiscal 2022. Free cash flow was $94 million in the fourth quarter and $467 million in the full fiscal 2022.



In the fiscal fourth quarter, Science Applications deployed $102 million of capital, which included $21 million for dividend payments, $72 million for planned share repurchases, and $9 million for capital expenditure. SAIC made $35 million of voluntary term loan repayment during the quarter.



In fiscal 2022, Science Application bought back shares worth $211 million.



Science Applications announced that its board of directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of 37 cents per share to be payable on Apr 29, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Apr 14, 2022.

Full-Year Highlights

For the full fiscal 2022, Science Applications reported revenues of $7.4 billion, indicating an improvement of 5% year over year. Adjusting for the impact of acquired and divested revenues, the metric moved up 2.5%.

It reported adjusted earnings of $7.27 per share compared with the prior year’s $6.27 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% year over year to $686 million during fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 40 bps year over year to 9.3%.

Non-GAAP operating income was $519 million compared with fiscal 2021’s $445 million. Consequently, the margin expanded 70 bps to 7% in fiscal 2022.

Guidance

Science Applications anticipates revenues between $7.35 billion and $7.55 billion for fiscal 2022. The company expects adjusted earnings to be $6.80-$7.10 per share.



The projected adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be 8.9%.



Free cash flow is expected to be between $500 million and $530 million for fiscal 2022.

