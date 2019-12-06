Science Applications (SAIC) Q3 Earnings Miss, Improve Y/Y
Science Applications SAIC reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.39 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.47%. However, the bottom line improved 2.96% year over year.
Moreover, revenues jumped 38% from the year-ago quarter to $1.6 billion but lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion. Revenues realized from the acquisition of Engility drove the top line. Strong performance of the company’s contract portfolio is a tailwind.
However, adjusting for the impact of acquired revenues, the metric declined 1.5% due to acquisition related dis-synergies
Quarter in Detail
Net bookings for the quarter were approximately $2.2 billion, reflecting a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 1.4%.
Science Applications’ estimated backlog of signed business deals was approximately $14.5 billion of which, $2.9 billion was funded.
Adjusted operating margin contracted 40 basis points (bps) year over year to 5.8% in the reported quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA of $135 million increased 38%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was flat at 8.3%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Science Applications ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $162 million, down from $179 million reported in the previous quarter.
Operating cash flow was $116 million, up from $95 million in the sequential quarter. Free cash flow was $116 million compared with $90 million in the preceding quarter.
During the quarter, Science Applications deployed $24 million of capital, $21 million to cash dividends and $3 million to debt repayment.
Guidance
For fiscal 2020, the company expects second-half revenues to be consistent with the first-half figure of $3.6 billion.
For the full fiscal, adjusted EBITDA margin is likely to be at the mid-to-upper-end of the 8.2-8.4% range.
Free cash flow is expected to be at least $425 million for fiscal 2020.
