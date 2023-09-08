Science Applications (SAIC) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

Science Applications International Corporation SAIC reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.05 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.15%. The figure increased 17.1% year over year.



Revenues decreased 2.6% year over year to $1.78 billion but outpaced the consensus mark by 5.43%. The year-over-year decline was primarily attributed to the sale of the logistics and supply chain management business, the deconsolidation of the Forfeiture Support Associates J.V. and contract completions.



Adjusted EBITDA was $174 million, up 5% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 70 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 9.8%. The year-over-year growth was driven by strong program performance and cost-efficiency initiatives.

Quarter in Detail

Net bookings for the fiscal second quarter were $0.7 billion, reflecting a book-to-bill ratio of 0.4. SAIC’s estimated backlog of signed business deals was $22.5 billion at the end of the fiscal second quarter, of which $3.7 billion was funded.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 5.4% year over year to $88 million. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of revenues, declined 10 bps to 4.9%.

Science Applications International Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Science Applications International Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Science Applications International Corporation Quote

Non-GAAP operating income increased 7.2% year over year to $134 million. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 70 bps year over year to 7.5%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Details

Science Applications ended the fiscal second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $352 million, down from the prior quarter’s $422 million.



As of Aug 4, 2023, Science Applications’ long-term debt (net of the current portion) was $2.22 billion compared with $2.33 billion as of May 5, 2023.



The company generated operating and free cash flows of $150 million and $144 million, respectively, in the fiscal second quarter. The company generated operating and free cash flows of $82 million and $76 million, respectively, in the previous quarter.

Raised Fiscal 2024 Guidance

SAIC raised its guidance for the full fiscal 2024. The company now anticipates revenues in the band of $7.20-$7.25 billion in fiscal 2024 instead of the earlier projected range of $7.125-$7.225 billion.



Science Applications now expects adjusted earnings in the band of $7.20-$7.40 per share, up from the previous range of $7-$7.20.



SAIC still expects to generate free cash flow between $460 million and $480 million in fiscal 2024. It continues to project the adjusted EBITDA margin between 9.3% and 9.4% in fiscal 2024.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Science Applications currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Check Point Software CHKP, Freshwork FRSH, and Splunk SPLK are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. While Check Point Software and Freshwork carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, Splunk sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Check Point Software shares have gained 7.5% year to date. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 7.57%.



Freshwork shares have gained 57.6% year to date. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 30%.



Splunk shares have gained 44% year to date. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 24.71%.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.