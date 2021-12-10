Science Applications (SAIC) Grabs $99M US Air Force Contract

Science Applications SAIC recently secured a five-year, $99 million, single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Air Force. Per the deal, the company will help the Air Force Research Laboratory in developing multi-spectral and multi-modal phenomenology modeling capabilities for the Air Force weapon systems.

Science Applications will also help the laboratory in the advancement of the state-of-the-art software/hardware-in-the-loop test technology. Also, it will play a crucial role in the research, development and transition of the Air Force weapon systems.

The contract also requires SAIC to deliver a research strategy to conduct the basic, applied and advanced technology demonstration that strengthens the Air Force science and technology strategy, which is known as AF Vision 2030.

Continuous Flow of Contracts for SAIC

Shares of Science Applications have underperformed the Zacks Computer – IT Services industry year to date (YTD). The stock has plunged 12% in the year so far, while the industry has gained 7.3%.

Science Applications is benefiting from the continued flow of high-value contracts. A record level of awards reflects its disciplined business-development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. As of Oct 29, 2021, the company’s total contract backlog was $24 billion.

Moreover, the government as a big client lends stability to the business and moderates fluctuation in revenues.

This week, Science Applications secured a $1.1 billion contract from the U.S. Navy. Per the deal, the company will produce, assemble, test and deliver MK 48 MOD 7 Torpedo Afterbody Tialcones (AB/TC) and MK29 MOD 0 Warshot Fuel Tanks to the U.S. Navy.

In November 2021, Science Applications announced that it secured $348 million worth of contracts from the space and intelligence communities in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. In the same month, SAIC revealed receiving a U.S. Navy contract worth $556 million to modernize its human resources service to the sailors, their families and future recruits.

On Nov 4, Science Applications announced that it was awarded a defense contract worth $93 million to provide R&D, engineering, testing, integration, cybersecurity, upgrades and sustainment for the numerous tactical threat systems to the U.S. Navy.

