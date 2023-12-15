Science Applications International (SAIC) Price Target Increased by 13.56% to 136.57

The average one-year price target for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) has been revised to 136.57 / share. This is an increase of 13.56% from the prior estimate of 120.26 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 114.13 to a high of 162.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.87% from the latest reported closing price of 125.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 793 funds or institutions reporting positions in Science Applications International. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIC is 0.22%, an increase of 1.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 47,127K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIC is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,868K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,453K shares, representing a decrease of 15.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 13.79% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,217K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,725K shares, representing a decrease of 15.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 67.28% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,678K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,638K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 5.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,658K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,703K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,579K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793K shares, representing a decrease of 13.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 16.36% over the last quarter.

Science Applications International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving its nation's digital transformation. Its robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using its expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, the Comapny integrates the best components from its own portfolio and its partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving its customers' missions.

