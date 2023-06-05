Science Applications International (SAIC) Declares $0.37 Dividend

Science Applications International said on June 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 14, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $101.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.69%, the lowest has been 1.30%, and the highest has been 2.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 786 funds or institutions reporting positions in Science Applications International. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAIC is 0.23%, a decrease of 14.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 48,623K shares. The put/call ratio of SAIC is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.22% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Science Applications International is 116.89. The forecasts range from a low of 97.97 to a high of $133.35. The average price target represents an increase of 15.22% from its latest reported closing price of 101.45.

The projected annual revenue for Science Applications International is 7,867MM, an increase of 2.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,385K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,327K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 86.31% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,867K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,695K shares, representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 59.86% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,986K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,920K shares, representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 8.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,691K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,674K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 9.65% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,685K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,702K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAIC by 8.22% over the last quarter.

Science Applications International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving its nation's digital transformation. Its robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using its expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, the Comapny integrates the best components from its own portfolio and its partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving its customers' missions.

