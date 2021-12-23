Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.37

Science Applications International Corporation's (NYSE:SAIC) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.37 per share on 28th of January. This means the annual payment is 1.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Science Applications International's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Science Applications International was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 3.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 29%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Science Applications International Is Still Building Its Track Record

NYSE:SAIC Historic Dividend December 23rd 2021

It is great to see that Science Applications International has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2013, the first annual payment was US$1.12, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5% a year over that time. Science Applications International hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Science Applications International has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Science Applications International's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Science Applications International has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

