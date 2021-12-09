Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.37

The board of Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 28th of January, with investors receiving US$0.37 per share. This makes the dividend yield 1.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Science Applications International's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Science Applications International was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 3.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 29%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:SAIC Historic Dividend December 9th 2021

Science Applications International Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The dividend has gone from US$1.12 in 2013 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.5% per annum over that time. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Science Applications International has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Science Applications International's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Science Applications International might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Science Applications International (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

