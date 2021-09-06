Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.37

The board of Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.37 per share on the 29th of October. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 1.7%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Science Applications International's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, Science Applications International's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 6.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Science Applications International Is Still Building Its Track Record

NYSE:SAIC Historic Dividend September 6th 2021

It is great to see that Science Applications International has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2013, the first annual payment was US$1.12, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.48. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.5% over that duration. We like that the dividend hasn't been shrinking. However we're conscious that the company hasn't got an overly long track record of dividend payments yet, which makes us wary of relying on its dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Science Applications International has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Science Applications International's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Science Applications International that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

