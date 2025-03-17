SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $SAIC Reports Quarterly Earnings

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL ($SAIC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported earnings of $2.57 per share, beating estimates of $2.13 by $0.44. The company also reported revenue of $1,838,000,000, missing estimates of $1,847,583,803 by $-9,583,803.

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $SAIC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHARINA G. MCFARLAND sold 3,239 shares for an estimated $381,230

BARBARA SUPPLEE (EVP, Navy) has made 2 purchases buying 575 shares for an estimated $70,060 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. VINCENT P. DIFRONZO (EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands) purchased 150 shares for an estimated $16,888

SRINIVAS ATTILI (EVP, Civilian) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $11,341

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts

We have seen $4,618,091,908 of award payments to $SAIC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SAIC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/05, 10/10.

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SAIC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/10/2024

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAIC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SAIC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $134.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gavin Parsons from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $124.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $134.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $148.0 on 09/23/2024

