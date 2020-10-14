SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (SAIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (SAIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SAIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that SAIC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $81.89, the dividend yield is 1.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAIC was $81.89, representing a -15.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.80 and a 80.18% increase over the 52 week low of $45.45.

SAIC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Infosys Limited (INFY). SAIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.44. Zacks Investment Research reports SAIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.52%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

