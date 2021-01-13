SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (SAIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (SAIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SAIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that SAIC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAIC was $95.5, representing a -4.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.51 and a 110.12% increase over the 52 week low of $45.45.

SAIC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Infosys Limited (INFY) and Fiserv, Inc. (FISV). SAIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.52. Zacks Investment Research reports SAIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.57%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

