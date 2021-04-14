SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (SAIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (SAIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SAIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that SAIC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $86.07, the dividend yield is 1.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SAIC was $86.07, representing a -17.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $103.95 and a 25.17% increase over the 52 week low of $68.76.

SAIC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). SAIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.56. Zacks Investment Research reports SAIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -.57%, compared to an industry average of 2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SAIC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

