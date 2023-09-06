Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Earnings Expected September 7

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is expected to report earnings on 09/07/2023. The report will be for the fiscal quarter ending July 2023. According to Zacks, based on 7 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.75.

About SAIC

Science Applications International Corp provides technical, engineering and enterprise IT services primarily to the U.S. government. Specifically, the company offers engineering, systems integration and information technology for large government projects and a broad range of services with an emphasis on higher-end technology services. The company's end-to-end enterprise IT offerings span the entire spectrum of customers' IT infrastructure.

Here are some key factors to watch for in SAIC's earnings report:

Revenue growth: SAIC is expected to report revenue growth in the fiscal third quarter.

EPS growth: SAIC is expected to report EPS growth in the fiscal third quarter.

Guidance: SAIC is expected to provide guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023.

