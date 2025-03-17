Science Applications International Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $98 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $39 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Science Applications International Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $126 million or $2.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $1.838 billion from $1.737 billion last year.

Science Applications International Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $98 Mln. vs. $39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.00 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $1.838 Bln vs. $1.737 Bln last year.

