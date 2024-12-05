News & Insights

Science Applications International Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

December 05, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $106 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $93 million, or $1.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Science Applications International Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $130 million or $2.61 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $1.976 billion from $1.895 billion last year.

Science Applications International Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $106 Mln. vs. $93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.13 vs. $1.76 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.976 Bln vs. $1.895 Bln last year.

