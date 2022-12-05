Science Applications International Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $80 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $71 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Science Applications International Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $1.909 billion from $1.898 billion last year.

Science Applications International Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $80 Mln. vs. $71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.45 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q3): $1.909 Bln vs. $1.898 Bln last year.

