Science Applications International Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $127 million, or $2.71 per share. This compares with $81 million, or $1.58 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Science Applications International Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $170 million or $3.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to $1.769 billion from $1.818 billion last year.

Science Applications International Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $127 Mln. vs. $81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.71 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue: $1.769 Bln vs. $1.818 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.40 - $9.60 Full year revenue guidance: $7.250B - $7.325B

