Science Applications International Corporation Q2 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $73 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $82 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Science Applications International Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $1.831 billion from $1.836 billion last year.

Science Applications International Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $73 Mln. vs. $82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.30 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.831 Bln vs. $1.836 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.00 to $7.20 Full year revenue guidance: $7.50 to $7.55 Bln

