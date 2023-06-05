Science Applications International Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $98 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $73 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Science Applications International Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $2.028 billion from $1.996 billion last year.

Science Applications International Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $98 Mln. vs. $73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.79 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.77 -Revenue (Q1): $2.028 Bln vs. $1.996 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7 - $7.20 Full year revenue guidance: $7.125Bln- $7.225Bln

