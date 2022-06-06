Science Applications International Corporation Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $73 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $81 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Science Applications International Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $1.99 billion from $1.88 billion last year.

Science Applications International Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $73 Mln. vs. $81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.29 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.77 -Revenue (Q1): $1.99 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $6.90 to $7.20 Full year revenue guidance: $7.43 to $7.55 Bln

