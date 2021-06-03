Science Applications International Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $81 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $36 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.87 billion from $1.76 billion last year.

Science Applications International Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.94 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q1): $1.87 Bln vs. $1.76 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.15 - $6.40 Full year revenue guidance: $7.15-$7.30 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.