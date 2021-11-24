Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) insider upped their holding by 23% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of Science Applications International Corporation's (NYSE:SAIC ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Science Applications International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive VP & CFO Prabu Natarajan bought US$253k worth of shares at a price of US$84.31 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$88.99. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Science Applications International share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Prabu Natarajan.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:SAIC Insider Trading Volume November 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of Science Applications International

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.6% of Science Applications International shares, worth about US$32m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Science Applications International Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Science Applications International shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Science Applications International insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Science Applications International and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

