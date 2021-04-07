Markets
Science Applications International Corp. Gets $800 Mln Contract From U.S. Army

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) said it has received a contract worth approximately $800 million from the U.S. Army to continue providing engineering and professional support services to the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Aviation & Missile Center, Software, Simulation, Systems Engineering and Integration Directorate.

Under the cost plus fixed-fee contract, Science Applications International will provide various systems-of-systems modeling and simulation support to all branches of the Armed Services, multiple Program Offices, and others for development and improvements to their systems.

