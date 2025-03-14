Science Applications International Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.37 Per Share

SAIC's board declared a $0.37 cash dividend per share, payable April 25, 2025, to shareholders of record April 11, 2025.

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) announced a cash dividend of $0.37 per share, payable on April 25, 2025, to stockholders of record as of April 11, 2025. The company plans to continue issuing dividends quarterly, subject to board approval based on various financial considerations. SAIC, headquartered in Reston, Virginia with approximately 24,000 employees and annual revenues of around $7.4 billion, focuses on integrating technology to support defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets. The press release includes cautionary remarks about forward-looking statements, indicating that actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties. For further details, SAIC encourages visiting their website.

$SAIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SAIC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/05, 10/10.

$SAIC Insider Trading Activity

$SAIC insiders have traded $SAIC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHARINA G. MCFARLAND sold 3,239 shares for an estimated $381,230

BARBARA SUPPLEE (EVP, Navy) has made 2 purchases buying 575 shares for an estimated $70,060 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. VINCENT P. DIFRONZO (EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands) purchased 150 shares for an estimated $16,888

SRINIVAS ATTILI (EVP, Civilian) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $11,341

$SAIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $SAIC stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RESTON, Va., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ:



SAIC



) announced today that the company’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per share of the company’s common stock payable on April 25, 2025 to stockholders of record on April 11, 2025.





SAIC intends to continue paying dividends on a quarterly basis, although the declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the board of directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors.







About SAIC









SAIC



is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.





We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit



saic.com



. For ongoing news, please visit our



newsroom



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at



saic.com



or on the SEC’s website at



sec.gov



. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations.





SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.





Media Contact:







Kara Ross









publicrelations@saic.com





