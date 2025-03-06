Science Applications International Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

SAIC will release its Q4 fiscal results on March 17, 2025, followed by a public conference call at 10 a.m. ET.

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) plans to release its fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results before the market opens on March 17, 2025. Following this, the company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the results, which will be available via webcast on the SAIC Investor Relations website. Dial-in access will not be provided, but a supplemental presentation will be accessible online, and an audio replay of the call will be available afterward. SAIC is a leading technology integrator focused on providing innovative solutions across defense, space, civilian, and intelligence sectors, with annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion and a workforce of around 24,000.

Potential Positives

SAIC is scheduled to provide its fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 results, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The conference call and webcast format allows for broad public access to important financial updates.

SAIC highlights its robust portfolio across various high-demand markets, showcasing its significant capabilities in technology integration.

The company’s annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion reinforce its position as a substantial player in the technology sector.

Potential Negatives

The company will only provide webcast access for their conference call, with no "dial-in" access available, potentially limiting participation and interaction from stakeholders.

Forward-looking statements are accompanied by significant disclaimers, indicating substantial risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's future performance, which may raise concerns for investors.

The reliance on forward-looking statements may cause stakeholders to question the credibility of the company’s guidance, given that actual results may differ materially from expectations.

FAQ

When will SAIC release its fourth quarter fiscal results?

SAIC will issue its fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 results on March 17, 2025, before market open.

How can I access the SAICearnings call

Theearnings callcan be accessed via a webcast on the Investors Relations section of the SAIC website.

Will there be a dial-in option for theearnings call

No, the company will only provide webcast access; dial-in access will not be available.

Where can I find the audio replay of theearnings call

An on-demand audio replay of the webcast will be available on the SAIC Investors Relations website after the call concludes.

What is SAIC's primary business focus?

SAIC is a technology integrator focused on defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets, offering secure IT and engineering services.

$SAIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SAIC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/05, 10/10.

$SAIC Insider Trading Activity

$SAIC insiders have traded $SAIC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHARINA G. MCFARLAND sold 3,239 shares for an estimated $381,230

BARBARA SUPPLEE (EVP, Navy) has made 2 purchases buying 575 shares for an estimated $70,060 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. VINCENT P. DIFRONZO (EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands) purchased 150 shares for an estimated $16,888

SRINIVAS ATTILI (EVP, Civilian) purchased 100 shares for an estimated $11,341

$SAIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $SAIC stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RESTON, Va., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ:



SAIC



) is scheduled to issue its fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 results before market open on Monday, March 17, 2025. SAIC executive management will discuss operational and financial results in a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, following the issuance of the company’s earnings press release.





The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the



Investors Relations section of the SAIC website



. The company will only provide webcast access, “dial-in” access will not be available, and a supplemental presentation will be available to the public through links provided on the website.





After the call concludes, an on-demand audio replay of the webcast can be accessed on the



SAIC Investors Relations website



.







About SAIC









SAIC



is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.





We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit



saic.com



. For ongoing news, please visit our



newsroom.









Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at



saic.com



or on the SEC’s website at



sec.gov



. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.







Media Contact:







Kara Ross





703.362.6046 |



kara.g.ross@saic.com





