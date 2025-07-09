Science Applications International About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SAIC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/11/25, Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.37, payable on 7/25/25. As a percentage of SAIC's recent stock price of $117.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SAIC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SAIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SAIC's low point in its 52 week range is $94.68 per share, with $155.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.32.

In Wednesday trading, Science Applications International Corp shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

