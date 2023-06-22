Science Applications Gets $1.3 Bln Contract From Department Of Treasury

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has been awarded a $1.3 billion single source seven-year contract by the Department of the Treasury to provide T-Cloud, a complete range of cloud and professional services.

"T-Cloud will enable the Treasury Department to rapidly and securely adopt a modern, flexible and cost-effective approach to utilizing and consuming data in the cloud," said Bob Genter, President, Defense and Civilian Sector at SAIC. "SAIC is honored to be the Treasury Department's cloud services digital transformation partner."

The T-Cloud contract supports Treasury's adoption and transformation of a multi-cloud environment by centralizing management of the systems infrastructure, platform and software-as-a-service by a single broker.

In addition to full suites of AWS, Microsoft, Google, IBM and Oracle cloud services, there is additional opportunity to onboard new cloud service providers.

SAIC is responsible for delivering a shared service cloud infrastructure model that provides enterprise-wide efficiencies in access, contracting and security. SAIC will also provide services for business operations, technical, security, network, service desk, subject matter expert support and transition services.

