Science Applications Expands Board with New Appointment

November 18, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Science Applications ( (SAIC) ) has issued an announcement.

Science Applications International Corporation appointed John K. Tien, Jr. to its Board of Directors, expanding the board to twelve members. Tien, with a rich background in government and finance, including roles at Citigroup and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, will join the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. His appointment reflects his diverse leadership experience and promises to bring strategic insights to the company’s governance.

