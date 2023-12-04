News & Insights

Science Applications Climbs After Q3 Profit Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Monday morning trade after its third-quarter earnings beat the Street estimates.

The quarterly earnings grew to $93 million or $.176 per share from $80 million or $1.45 per share in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $2.27 per share. Wall Street analysts were looking for earnings of $1.69 per share.

Currently, shares are at $129.45, up 7.95 percent from the previous close of $119.92 on a volume of 223,108.

