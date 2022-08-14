Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Just Reported, And Analysts Assigned A US$6.25 Price Target

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 8.5% to US$2.05 in the week after its latest second-quarter results. It looks like the results were pretty good overall. While revenues of US$19m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were much smaller than expected, with Science 37 Holdings losing US$0.05 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NasdaqGM:SNCE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 14th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Science 37 Holdings from five analysts is for revenues of US$80.7m in 2022 which, if met, would be a notable 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 98% to US$0.008. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$92.2m and US$0.25 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a meaningful downgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

The analysts have cut their price target 39% to US$6.25per share, suggesting that the declining revenue was a more crucial indicator than the forecast reduction in losses. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Science 37 Holdings at US$7.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$5.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Science 37 Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 24% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 70% growth over the last year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.3% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Science 37 Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Science 37 Holdings' revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. With that said, earnings are more important to the long-term value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Science 37 Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Science 37 Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

