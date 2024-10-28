News & Insights

SciDev Ltd Reports Strong Q1 FY25 Results

October 28, 2024 — 10:28 pm EDT

SciDev Ltd (AU:SDV) has released an update.

SciDev Ltd reported a robust Q1 FY25 with a 21% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching $26.1 million, driven by strong performances in Chemical Services and Water Technologies. The company achieved an impressive underlying EBITDA of $2.7 million, highlighting its profitability and strategic growth in the U.S. oilfield and domestic mining markets. With positive cash flow and a solid balance sheet, SciDev is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in its proprietary chemistry and water technologies sectors.

