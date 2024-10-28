SciDev Ltd Reports Strong Q1 FY25 Results

SciDev Ltd (AU:SDV) has released an update.

SciDev Ltd reported a robust Q1 FY25 with a 21% year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching $26.1 million, driven by strong performances in Chemical Services and Water Technologies. The company achieved an impressive underlying EBITDA of $2.7 million, highlighting its profitability and strategic growth in the U.S. oilfield and domestic mining markets. With positive cash flow and a solid balance sheet, SciDev is well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities in its proprietary chemistry and water technologies sectors.

For further insights into AU:SDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.