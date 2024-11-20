SciDev Ltd Reports Strong FY24 Financial Growth

SciDev Ltd (AU:SDV) has released an update.

SciDev Ltd has reported a robust financial performance for FY24, marked by a 22% rise in group revenue and a remarkable 117% increase in EBITDA, driven by organic growth across all business units. The company’s Water Technology segment saw an impressive 88% top-line growth, while the Chemical Services segment benefited from higher gross margins through increased sales of proprietary products. With a healthy cash position and a strong balance sheet, SciDev is well-positioned for continued growth in its various sectors.

