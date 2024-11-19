SciDev Ltd Expands into European PFAS Market

SciDev Ltd (AU:SDV) has released an update.

SciDev Ltd has made a significant breakthrough by securing its first commercial order in Europe for PFAS treatment, partnering with Swedish Hydro Solutions AB. The initial contract, valued at A$475k, involves designing and commissioning a treatment plant for a contaminated site in Sweden. This move positions SciDev to tap into the growing European market for PFAS remediation, with thousands of sites across the continent requiring treatment.

