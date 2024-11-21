News & Insights

SciDev Ltd Director Departure Sparks Investor Interest

November 21, 2024 — 02:00 am EST

SciDev Ltd (AU:SDV) has released an update.

SciDev Ltd announces the departure of Simone Watt from the board, providing details on her significant shareholdings through various entities. This shift in leadership might influence the company’s strategic direction, making it a point of interest for investors tracking SciDev’s market performance.

