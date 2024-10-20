SciDev Ltd Announces Key AGM Resolutions

SciDev Ltd (AU:SDV) has released an update.

SciDev Ltd has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and elections of directors Mike Utsler and Vaughan Busby. Shareholders will also vote on issuing shares to directors Vaughan Busby and Jon Gourlay. These decisions could impact the company’s governance and stock performance.

