SciDev Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting

SciDev Ltd (AU:SDV) has released an update.

SciDev Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024, where shareholders can vote on key resolutions, including the election and remuneration of directors. Shareholders are encouraged to appoint a proxy and submit their votes by November 19, 2024, to ensure their participation in decisions impacting the company’s governance. This meeting offers investors an opportunity to influence the strategic direction and management of SciDev Ltd.

