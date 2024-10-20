News & Insights

Stocks

SciDev Ltd Announces Annual General Meeting

October 20, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SciDev Ltd (AU:SDV) has released an update.

SciDev Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024, where shareholders can vote on key resolutions, including the election and remuneration of directors. Shareholders are encouraged to appoint a proxy and submit their votes by November 19, 2024, to ensure their participation in decisions impacting the company’s governance. This meeting offers investors an opportunity to influence the strategic direction and management of SciDev Ltd.

For further insights into AU:SDV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.