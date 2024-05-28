SciClone Reports Share Options Exercise and Total Shares

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited (HK:6600) has released an update.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited has announced the exercise of share options under its Option Incentive Plan and Post-IPO Option Plan, resulting in the issuance of 390,000 new shares. With this exercise, the total number of shares in issue stands at 630,217,132, and there are 66,566,932 share options currently in issue. This update comes in the context of the company’s ongoing privatization proposal by way of a scheme of arrangement.

