SciClone Pharmaceuticals Updates Share Options

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited has announced the exercise of 20,000 Share Options under its Post-IPO Option Plan, resulting in the issuance of the same number of new shares. Following this, the company has a total of 630,237,132 shares in issue and 66,546,932 Share Options outstanding across various plans. This action is part of the ongoing processes detailed in the company’s recent announcements and adherence to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers.

