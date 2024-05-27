News & Insights

Stocks

SciClone Pharmaceuticals Updates Share Options

May 27, 2024 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited (HK:6600) has released an update.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited has announced the exercise of 308,000 share options under its various incentive plans, resulting in an updated total of 629,827,132 shares issued. Following these transactions, the company reports a total of 66,956,932 share options still in issue, with details provided on the number of shares and options vested under each plan. This move is part of the ongoing process concerning the proposed privatization of the company.

For further insights into HK:6600 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.