SciClone Pharmaceuticals Updates Share Options

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited (HK:6600) has released an update.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited has announced the exercise of 308,000 share options under its various incentive plans, resulting in an updated total of 629,827,132 shares issued. Following these transactions, the company reports a total of 66,956,932 share options still in issue, with details provided on the number of shares and options vested under each plan. This move is part of the ongoing process concerning the proposed privatization of the company.

For further insights into HK:6600 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.