SciClone Pharmaceuticals Updates Share Options

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited has announced the exercise of 135,600 Share Options from its Post-IPO Option Plan, resulting in the issuance of the same number of new Shares. This exercise brings the total number of Shares in the company to 629,448,132, with an additional 67,335,932 Share Options currently issued across various plans. The company confirms there are no other outstanding securities or conversion options that would affect share numbers beyond these figures.

