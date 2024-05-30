SciClone Pharmaceuticals Shares and Options Update

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited (HK:6600) has released an update.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited has announced that 28,500 share options from its Post-IPO Option Plan were recently exercised, resulting in a new total of 630,265,632 shares issued. Additionally, there are now 66,518,432 share options in issue, divided among various plans, with a significant portion already vested. This update comes amidst the process of a proposed privatization scheme by Silver Pegasus Investment Limited.

