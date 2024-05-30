News & Insights

Stocks

SciClone Pharmaceuticals Shares and Options Update

May 30, 2024 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited (HK:6600) has released an update.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited has announced that 28,500 share options from its Post-IPO Option Plan were recently exercised, resulting in a new total of 630,265,632 shares issued. Additionally, there are now 66,518,432 share options in issue, divided among various plans, with a significant portion already vested. This update comes amidst the process of a proposed privatization scheme by Silver Pegasus Investment Limited.

For further insights into HK:6600 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.