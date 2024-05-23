SciClone Pharmaceuticals Set for Privatization

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited (HK:6600) has released an update.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited, advised by Opus Capital, is moving forward with a privatisation proposal and plans to delist from the stock exchange, as detailed in the recently despatched Scheme Document. The company’s Independent Board Committee has recommended the proposal, considering it fair and reasonable, with a Court Meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for 19 June 2024. Shareholders and optionholders have been provided with relevant documentation, including the Scheme Document and Option Offer Letter, to make informed decisions about the offer.

For further insights into HK:6600 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.