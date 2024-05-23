News & Insights

Stocks

SciClone Pharmaceuticals Schedules Critical EGM

May 23, 2024 — 11:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited (HK:6600) has released an update.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for June 19, 2024, in Shanghai, where shareholders will vote on a proposed scheme of arrangement. The scheme includes a special resolution involving the reduction of share capital via cancellation of certain shares and issuance of new shares to the Offeror, as well as approval of Rollover Arrangements under the Takeovers Code. Shareholders are entitled to appoint proxies for voting and must submit their proxy forms prior to the EGM.

For further insights into HK:6600 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.