SciClone Pharmaceuticals Schedules Critical EGM

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited (HK:6600) has released an update.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) scheduled for June 19, 2024, in Shanghai, where shareholders will vote on a proposed scheme of arrangement. The scheme includes a special resolution involving the reduction of share capital via cancellation of certain shares and issuance of new shares to the Offeror, as well as approval of Rollover Arrangements under the Takeovers Code. Shareholders are entitled to appoint proxies for voting and must submit their proxy forms prior to the EGM.

