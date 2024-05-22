SciClone Pharmaceuticals Reports Share Option Update

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited (HK:6600) has released an update.

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited has announced an update on its securities, reporting the lapse of 7,500 Share Options and the exercise of 44,500 Share Options under their Post-IPO Option Plan. Subsequently, the company now has a total of 629,312,532 Shares in issue and 67,471,532 Share Options outstanding. This development is part of the ongoing proposal for the privatisation of the company by Silver Pegasus Investment Limited.

